Haiti Disaster Relief

A full week after adevastating earthquake struck Haiti,the country’s need continues to grow. Readers who wish to provide financialassistance to help the Haitian people are urged to donate to the followingreputable organizations.

The easiest methodis simply to use your cell phone to text the word “HAITI” to 90999 to make a $10donation to the American Red Cross. The $10 donation will appear on your nextphone bill (check with your phone company about making multiple donationsthrough texting).

You may also visitthe Web site of the international medical relief group Doctors Without Borders(www.doctorswithoutborders.org/donate) or call the Nobel Peace Prize-winninggroup at 1-888-392-0392 to make a donation in any amount.

You could also helpthe work of Mercy Corps, which has been active in Haiti for years and is now focusingon disaster relief, either by calling 1-888-256-1900 or visiting their Web siteat www.mercycorps.org.