Impeachment is our responsibility

Imagine if 9/11 had never happened. Would this President and Vice President have gotten away with such a weak case for war in direct opposition to the rest of the world?Would Americans have let our politicians bully and fire independent judges and a CIA agent, set themselves apart from laws with 700 signing statements, alter scientific reports on global warming or strong-arm Attorney General Ashcroft, deathly ill in a hospital, into signing questionable surveillance laws?Bush and Cheney would have been impeached many times over!

9/11 was terrible, and the hurt, fear, sadness and anger made us all rally behind our leaders. But while we were continuously kept in fear, it is obvious to me the foxes invaded the hen house.We must now open our eyes and snap out of the fog to see that if these actions were well-meaning or not, impeachment is now the responsibility of anyone interested in defending the Constitution that dicates our unique but endanged American way of life.

Ray Hallstrand