Issues Facing Wisconsin Voters

In legislative races this year, public education and health care are top issues. A third key issue is budget priorities, especially neglected Wisconsin roads that are among the worst in the nation.

• Health Care: “I believe heath care is a right, not a privilege,” says Henszey. Kooyenga rejected federal money to expand health care and supports a lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act that could rip health care away from Wisconsinites with pre-existing conditions.

• Public Education: Kooyenga backs spending taxpayer money on private school vouchers and has voted for massive cuts to public schools and the University of Wisconsin. Henszey says this requires taxpayers to fund two separate school systems, adding, “We are cutting the legs out from under the schools and jeopardizing our kids’ ability to learn.”

• Infrastructure and Roads: This district is home to the Zoo Interchange, where pieces began falling off nine years ago. The project still isn’t finished, despite Gov. Scott Walker’s recent claims to the contrary. “It shouldn’t be that hard to fund something as important as roads and infrastructure before giving billions to Foxconn,” says Henszey. Kooyenga stands by his vote to give $4.5 billion to Foxconn instead.