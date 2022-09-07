Managing the Pandemic-era Pet Boom

× Expand Image: damedesso - Getty Images Dogs with Adopt Me signs

A May 26, 2021 survey by The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) shows that 23 million American households acquired a pet during the COVID-19 pandemic, and most of them are still in their homes.

On a local level, dog and cat adoption demand was very high and remains so, affirms Angela Speed, vice president of communications at Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which has five campuses in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door County and Green Bay.

“We consider 2020 and 20201 our pandemic years. Adoption demand during the pandemic years was extremely high. People were seeking animals more than ever before,” Speed says. She notes that WHS had fewer adoptions during those years compared to 2019 because animal intake was lower; fewer animals were coming into the sheltering system. The WHS gets animals from owner surrenders, communities with which WHS has stray contracts, and by transfers from overcrowded shelters. “Adoption demand was very high, so animals were finding homes faster than ever before.”

Fortunately, WHS has not seen many of those animals returned. “We’ve seen reports in some shelters seeing spikes in adoption returns, but at WHS, the good news is that our return rate is flat compared to prior years. We are not seeing that trend at our five shelters,” Speed says. “We’re keeping up with the animals coming into the sheltering system and they’re finding homes quickly.”

High Demand for Pet-Related Services

Local veterinarians, dog trainers and groomers can attest to the high demand. “We’ve seen an overwhelming increase in demand (for veterinary services),” confirms Karen Selbert, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at West Allis Animal Hospital.

Lori Schubert of Beyond Basics Dog Training notes an increase in demand for her services, especially from first time pet owners. She’s currently booking two to three weeks out, depending on clients’ flexibility in scheduling. Lorri Lunak of Best Buddy Canine Training reports that she’s had to hire another trainer to help keep up with new client demand.

Dawn Jacques from Milwaukee Paws Pet Care has noticed not just an increase in demand for services but a change in the problems being presented. “We are seeing more reactive dogs, and dogs with separation anxiety,” Jacques says. Carol Sumbry of Carol’s Canine Training is also seeing a lot of anxiety and fear, along with aggression.

Help for Fearful Fidos

As society reopens and people resume somewhat back-to-normal routines, there are things that pet parents can do to help with the transition.

“Socialization of puppies is huge,” emphasizes Holly Lewis, owner of Cold Nose Canine training and co-founder of Force Free Trainers of Wisconsin, a membership group of trainers and veterinary professionals that advocate for the physical, emotional and environmental wellbeing of companion animals. “People have the idea that socialization is hands on and touching. It’s so much more. It is about creating positive experiences for your puppy with novel stimuli. All they have to do is see the stimuli from an appropriate distance and it can help.”

Jacques recommends that people start encouraging their pets to be alone now, before they must return to physical workplaces. “Offer plenty of mental and physical stimulation for your pet to entertain themselves, and start slow,” she advises. “Foster independence by starting slow and rewarding the behaviors you would like to see, for example, quietly chewing on a chew toy as you work in a different room.”

She notes there are certified separation anxiety trainers (CSAT) specifically skilled to deal with that issue. “True separation anxiety needs special care, and these trainers have spent time and money learning how to help pet parents care for their pets with separation anxiety.”

Lewis advises to start with very gradual absences. “Depending upon the situation, it may even just be a few minutes of alone time and build slowly. Be sure to leave your dog with great enrichment options like a stuffed, frozen Kong, Licki mat or other, assuming you know your dog will enjoy these items.” She adds that setting up an inexpensive camera is an effective way to see how your pet responds to being alone.

Speed says two unique types of calls WHS receives now are from people that adopted during the pandemic and have questions about dog socialization. People are also inquiring about separation anxiety and adjusting as people return to work. The WHS supports those callers by offering dog training classes at their Milwaukee and Ozaukee campuses. Their behavior tip line, 414-431-6173, lets callers speak with a behavior expert.