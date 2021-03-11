Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors District 10: Dual Endorsement Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones and Darrin B. Madison Jr.

× Expand Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones and Darrin B. Madison Jr. are both worthy candidates for the 10th Supervisory District

The upcoming special election for District 10, called to fill the seat left by Supreme Moore Omokunde, who is now serving in the Wisconsin State Assembly, is going to be a truly competitive race. Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones of the Coggs family, a Milwaukee Black political dynasty in years past, garnered over 42 percent of votes in the five-candidate primary election in February, but Darrin B. Madison Jr. is set to put up a good fight, with some pretty notable organizations backing him.

Madison started working at the Urban Ecology Center when he was 14 and began leadership development training at Urban Underground the next year. He’s served as a Public Ally for two years and is a member of the Milwaukee Democratic Socialists of America. Part of Madison’s platform focuses on his goal to create a local food production and distribution network based on the parks system that will fund maintenance and cultivate a green career pipeline for residents.

Coggs-Jones founded Urban Grassroots Inc., an organization that has worked to beautify neighborhoods, organize community cleanups and work to rid hunger and food insecurities for the last 10 years. She’s been a board member for King Advisory Inc. for 10 years, served on the City of Milwaukee Bronzeville Board for five years and has worked as coordinator of Fourth of July City Programs at Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Park for the last five years.

The Shepherd believes that the 10th Supervisory district will be well represented with either candidate.

