Milwaukee Takes the Crown for Affordable Fun

Photo by Sean Pavone Downtown Milwaukee Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

In a nation where entertainment makes up 4.7% of average annual consumer expenditures, WalletHub has turned its attention to the vibrant city of Milwaukee in its latest report on the Most Fun Cities in America for 2023.

WalletHub compared over 180 U.S. cities across 65 key metrics, creating a comprehensive list that spans from fitness club availability and movie costs to the average business hours of breweries. Milwaukee has emerged as a surprising contender, earning its place in the limelight.

The Top 20 Most Fun Cities in America list is brimming with diversity, and while Las Vegas, NV, claims the top spot, Milwaukee secured its own noteworthy standing. As WalletHub presents a unique perspective on fun, it's not just about glitz and glamour but the accessibility of affordable and enjoyable activities.

Milwaukee's inclusion in the top fun cities is not merely a coincidence, but a result of its exceptional performance in various key metrics. Notably, it steals the show with the lowest average beer price (per six-pack) at a budget-friendly $8.06. This is 1.6 times lower than in Miami and Hialeah, Florida, the cities claiming the highest beer prices at $12.88.

These findings shed light on Milwaukee's commitment to providing affordable entertainment options, making it a standout destination for those seeking a good time without breaking the bank.

While Milwaukee's victory in beer affordability is impressive, WalletHub covers a spectrum of fun factors across various cities. From Miami's abundance of restaurants to Boston's extensive walkable park access, the report offers a comprehensive view of what makes a city fun.

To explore the full details of WalletHub's report and see where your city ranks, visit wallethub.com/edu/most-fun-cities-in-the-us/23455.