Milwaukee Welcomes Afghani Refugees

× Expand Afghani Refugees at the International Learning Center Students at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee's International Learning Program study English as a Second Language, Citizenship and other subjects.

More than 50,000 refugees from Afghanistan have been airlifted from their home country to safety in the U.S. since last August, after the Taliban captured Kabul, the nation’s capital. Refugees often arrive with little beyond the clothes they are wearing. Most must learn a new language and how to adjust to new ways of life.

Afghan refugees who came to Wisconsin originally stayed at Fort McCoy, a U.S. Army base near Tomah. It was selected as one of four sites to host refugees. Wisconsin has a long tradition of settling refugees from other countries. Nearly 13,000 individuals were brought to Fort McCoy.

The individuals and families resettling in Wisconsin will come from military bases across the country and be primarily resettled in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Wausau, and the Fox Valley area, according to Gina Paige, spokesperson for Wisconsin’s Department of Children and Families (DCF), (website) . the agency that oversees resettlement. Paige said this week that the U.S. Department of State approved her agency to resettle “up to 850 Afghans in Wisconsin, with 400 coming to Milwaukee.”

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) manages the U.S. Refugee Resettlement Program and is responsible for deciding which refugees are admitted to the U. S. and where those refugees are located. The number of arrivals in Wisconsin is based upon local resettlement agencies’ capacity to support these individuals, as well as other factors such as community networks and supports.

Upon arrival to the U.S., each refugee receives extensive case management services to support them in becoming successful and independent members of their community. Staff at DCF and their nonprofit partners work with each new guest to help them prepare for settling in and naturalization.

Anyone wanting to support this process can make a significant difference by offering time, skills and donations to help welcome new residents and become acclimated.

Statewide Network of Helping Agencies

Local refugee-resettlement agencies assist new residents in gaining access to housing, transportation, employment, and other benefits for which they are eligible. Given the influx of arrivals, local agencies are in critical need of monetary donations to assist these individuals in building their new homes and lives. According to DCF, Wisconsinites interested in helping can donate to any of the six refugee resettlement agencies in Wisconsin:

Affiliated organizations also are assisting the above groups. The DCF lists numerous other agencies in the state and nationwide providing service to refugees, dcf.wisconsin.gov/refugee/agencies

Neighborhood House Provides Education and Other Services

Following an initial resettlement phase, many individuals who come to Milwaukee begin attending classes at Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, through its International Learning Program (ILP) on the West Side. neighborhoodhousemke.org/programs/international-learning-program ILP provides English as a Secondary Language (ESL), literacy, adult basic education,and citizenship classes tailored to the needs of refugees with little or no prior education. Wraparound services include case management, interpretation, referrals to community resources, and access to the Neighborhood House Food Pantry. The Medical College of Wisconsin's team of doctors provides monthly presentations on health and wellness.

Cynthia Zarazúa, the ILP manager, said that guests from Afghanistan are just beginning to arrive for the program, after their cultural orientation. She said that registration for the program is still open. "We are the largest center in the state of Wisconsin serving refugees in this capacity," she said. There are also numerous opportunities through Neighborhood House to volunteer or provide donations or financial assistance. Call 414-344-4777.

Zarazua said that “self-sufficiency is the goal” of the program. That involves gaining the language, life, and social skills needed to attain citizenship, participate in the Milwaukee community, access community resources, and support the healthy social and academic development of their children.

Currently, most other program participants at ILP are refugees from Myanmar (Burma), of two different backgrounds: Karen and Rohingya. “The United Nations has described the Rohingya (from Burma) as “the most persecuted minority in the world,” said Zarazua.

Some Afghan children already have been enrolled in Milwaukee Public Schools. Milwaukee Public Schools is also working to help welcome Afghan students into classrooms at all levels. For example, MPS Quick Reference Guide to Afghanistan and Afghan Culture for Educators and Staff mps.milwaukee.k12.wi.us/MPS-English/CAO/Bilingual/Resources/ESL/MPS_AfghanistanQuickReferenceGuide_921V3ADAcheck.pdf provides information about Afghan culture, cuisine languages, and other aspects of life there. As Afghan children become enrolled in Milwaukee Public Schools, parents might encourage their children to welcome their new classmates and contact teachers about any special materials that could be donated.

How to Help Out

There are many opportunities to serve the needs of new Afghan residents through the agencies listed above:

Volunteer: Refugees who arrive from overseas may need help practicing English, doing their homework, learning American customs, or becoming a part of their new local community. Some volunteers help with stocking and organizing supplies, cleaning and preparing housing for new arrivals, driving individuals until they can navigate other forms of transit and providing moving assistance.

Donate. Clothing, school supplies, personal hygiene products, furniture, and other household goods are generally needed. DCF is working with Team Rubicon and other state and local partners to assist refugee resettlement agencies in collecting material items such as mattresses, furniture, and appliances. Individuals can purchase items from Team Rubicon’s wishlist. Since needs and supplies fluctuate, check with a specific agency for up-to-date needs. Cash donations to agencies are appreciated for their flexibility; they can be made online or by mail.

Fundraise. Nonprofit organizations serving refugees depend on donations. Helping an organization to fundraise can directly benefit one refugee family or may support valuable resettlement services to many people. Refugees arrive with varying amounts of money, but most can use some extra support, especially until they start work. Additional financial support can help pay for a first month’s rent, new clothes, a utility bill, or everyday small comforts.

Connect. Refugee-services providers are always seeking resources such as safe, affordable rental housing (of all sizes) and family-supporting jobs. If you know of any available housing or employment, reach out to a local refugee resettlement agency to help them connect to these resources.

Advocate. Refugee resettlement is built on a model of community support. Helping to build support for refugees among your neighbors, family, friends and places of work and worship can make long-term positive impacts on newly arriving refugee communities. Advocacy can take many forms. One option for individuals or groups includes serving as a co-sponsor of new guests in the community, to help facilitate their thriving over time.

Be kind. Zarazua, speaking from experience working at the ILP, said that engaging with individual guests is the “most important” way to support a newcomer. “If you see a refugee or other immigrant, acknowledge them, speak to them.” She said that such interactions help guests to feel welcomed and allow them to practice their English. “That means a lot to them,” she said.