Vote for Jilly Gokalgandhi for MPS District 5 on April 6

× Expand Courtesy of Jilly Godalgandhi

The voters in MPS District 5 are fortunate to have two candidates for school board who each have a strong commitment to public service and a strong sense of social justice. The Shepherd endorses Jilly Gokalgandhi because of her career choices and experiences and her life story as a young girl who came to America from India as a small child and worked hard to succeed. She took advantage of the opportunity and received a good MPS education. As an adult, Gokalgandhi spent her career working to improve the educational opportunities for MPS students. As Community Schools Coordinator at Bradley Tech High School, she brought together stakeholders including students, teachers, administrators, neighborhood residents and community partners to support the students with their various individual needs to enhance their chances for success.

In addition to her work with students and teachers, she participated in decisions on the bigger issues like budgets, curriculum development and assessments. These are the areas where she could be a huge asset to our Milwaukee Board of School Directors. Our clear choice is Jilly Gokalgandhi.

To view the rest of the endorsements, click here.