I think I will run for president and I hope you will as well if you disagree with Hillary and Barack on any serious national issue. We could create an Internet game entitled "Pick-a-Party" and assign all candidates to a party for a November scrum. Why not?

Let me see, our old friend Tom Harkin is better on almost all issues than Barack or Hillary (or Ralph Nader) in my view, so why not nominate Tom to run on the "Farm Party" or Al Gore on the "Stop Global Warming Party"? Or, with luck, we could get Mo-Joe Lieberman back for an encore heading the "This time I'll lose Florida as an out-of-the-closet-neocon Party." Why not?

Under the catchy theme, announced on Meet The Press, "Dissent is the Mother of Ascent," Ralph Nader, tired of hearing that he is responsible for George Bush, Roberts, Alito, trillion dollar deficits, the sub-prime loan scandal, repeal of Habeas Corpus, Gitmo, 4.5 million displaced Iraqi citizens, and the hiring of BLACKWATER, announced that he is running for president. I can visualize the chanting crowd--"Dissent is the mother of ascent."

What kept Ralph out of the Democratic Party primaries? He certainly could have helped Dennis Kucinich raise all the issues Nader now hopes to raise. What issues convinced him to run against the Democratic nominee? Repeal of Taft-Hartley, single-payer health insurance, bias toward Israel in our foreign policy, and waste in by the Pentagon.

I probably agree with Ralph on most issues, but eight years ago, when he declared there was not much difference between Bush and Gore, I decided something was wrong with me or Ralph. I can't influence Ralph, but I feel compelled to speak on Ralph's latest move.

There is a chasm between Obama and McCain; perhaps a crevice between Nader and Barack, but no matter how wide the crevice, this is no time for an Evil Knievel dare. Ralph knows better than anyone in this coountry how difficult it is to change policy directions. He also should know, announcing, after the vetting of presidential candidates has occured, doesn't add to the debate.