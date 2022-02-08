Please Vote for Mayor on Feb. 15

× Expand Photo credits L-R: Dimitrijevic campaign, Tom Jenz, Lucas campaign Milwaukee mayoral candidates 2022 L-R: Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and Sheriff Earnell Lucas

There is a once in a generation Milwaukee mayoral election that does not have an elected incumbent running. There will be seven candidates on the ballot, five of whom are current or former elected officials.

This is a special election triggered by the resignation of long serving Mayor Tom Barrett who is now the U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. Due to the importance of the office of Mayor of Milwaukee, and the short window to campaign due to the recent appointment and confirmation of Ambassador Barrett, the Shepherd Editorial Group felt it was not fair to the candidates for us to endorse one candidate at this time.

Also with our current Shepherd Express glossy publication, we had to send this publication to the printer on Monday, Jan. 24. Again, this limits our time to see how the campaigns are developing.

Organizing and running a city-wide campaign is complex and it takes some time to listen to voters throughout the city, understand their issues which are often neighborhood specific, and develop a city-wide set of policy positions that respond to the needs of the voters. We do have experience with some of these candidates, those who are currently serving in office or have served in elected office in the past.

We feel that Milwaukee residents are very fortunate to have three well-qualified candidates running for mayor, anyone of them we believe could serve the city well. The top two candidates coming out of the Feb. 15 primary will square off on April 5. We will revisit the election again before the April 5 election.

The three candidates in alphabetical order are: