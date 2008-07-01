Poison Food

×

What ever happened to the good old days when the worstthings we had to fear on the 4th of July were traffic jams and waywardfireworks? According to our government's Meat & Poultry Hotline, thisyear's top fear is food poisoning by those nasty E. coli and Salmonella bugslurking in inadequately grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.Of course, they don't bother to mention thathigh-temperature grilling that kills the bugs also forms cancer-causingcom-pounds.

Luckily, a bunch of enterprising food manufacturers andprocessors have met this challenge head-on by developing a great variety ofhealthful, delicious, andconvenient,veggie burgers and soy dogs. These new foods don't harbor nasty pathogens orcancer-causing compounds. They don't even carry cholesterol, saturated fats,drugs, or pesticides. And, they are available in the frozen food section ofevery supermarket.

This 4th of July offers a great opportunity to declareour independence from the meat industry and to share wholesome veggie burgersand soy dogs with our family and friends.

Sincerely,