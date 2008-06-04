Protesters Mock “McSame”

More than 70 people gathered in last Thursday’s drizzle to protest the visit by likely GOP presidential nominee Sen. John McCain. While about 1,000 people fit into the gym of Greendale’s Martin Luther High School for a town hall meetingand more were accommodated in an overflow roomthe protesters tried to get their message out to likely voters.

A lively “Stamporee” highlighted McCain’s record of rubber-stamping President Bush’s failed policies. Actors portraying McCain, Bush, Cindy McCain and Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice listened to stories from those who have suffered during the Bush years and then called on McCain to retire his rubber stamp. The Stamporee was organized by One Wisconsin Now, the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, SEIU Wisconsin State Council, ACORN, Wisconsin Alliance for Retired Americans, Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Health Care United Wisconsin and NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin.

After the town hall meeting, McCain was greeted by a cow-costume-clad Citizen Action Wisconsin representative and more protestersincluding the actors who portrayed McCain and Bush earlier in the dayat the $1,000-a-head fund-raiser at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center. Robert Kraig, Citizen Action’s director of program, said that the cow is part of the group’s “Got Health Care?” campaign, an attempt get candidates to commit to real health care reform.

“We felt we got our message out,” Kraig said.

Photo by Kate Engbring