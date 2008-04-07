Quite a weekend!

FightingBob.com had a wonderful weekend. We could call it our Hightower event but, while Jim was the focus, we also co-sponsored a very successful conference on industrial "farms" and more than 150 attended. (You can see Jim's keynote speech at the CAFO conference right here.)

From the CAFO conference to the UWM to meet with 80 activists Saturday night who are agitating for justice. No rest for the Agitator-in-Chief, Jim Hightower, as he spoke at the Barrymore to an enthusiastic crowd last night. Video of the talk will be posted here.

Fighting Bob Fest and Bob.com are featured in Jim's new book. You Will enjoy.

Thank you WORT, 92.1, MEA, WOJB, and Organic Valley for your contribution to a great weekend. Now we can finalize plans for Bob Fest and Jim's return to center stage.

Bye bye Penn: Mark Penn is the guy who helps BLACKWATER and Countrywide Financial, to name just a few bad guys, and he has been the main man behind Hillary Clinton's campaign. He stepped into a cow pie when he signed up to help promote a trade agreement his candidate supposedly opposes. How can a person representing BLACKWATER tell us he wants out of Iraq? Well, he can't.

You can choose your candidate but not the advisors. The candidate makes those choices and the chosen tell a lot about the candidate.