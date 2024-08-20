Report from the DNC: David Crowley on Day One

× Expand DNC 2024 logo

It was an incredible honor to represent Wisconsin on the first night of the Democratic National Convention where we celebrated President Joe Biden and the Biden-Harris Administration’s strong record of delivering for Wisconsin families.

I’ve never experienced anything like the joy and energy in the convention hall—Democrats are fired up to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz so they can lower costs for Wisconsin families. But while Democrats were talking about our positive vision to help the middle class get ahead and stay ahead, Donald Trump was telling reporters he had “no regrets” about overturning Roe V. Wade. The stakes in this election could not be higher. If we want to keep moving forward, we need to elect Kamala Harris as our next President.

