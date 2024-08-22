Report from the DNC: David Crowley on Day Three

× Expand DNC 2024 logo

What a night! The atmosphere inside the United Center was palpable on Day 3 of the DNC as we heard from party leaders, like our next Speaker of the House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, some of our nation’s governors and future leaders, and of course, former President Bill Clinton. I’ve always admired President Clinton’s unique ability to lay out the choice in elections in bold and simple terms. It is, afterall, why President Obama once called him the “explainer-in-chief!”

The highlight of the night was hearing from our next Vice President, Gov. Tim Walz. Coach Walz has been an outstanding leader for the people of his state. He passed comprehensive policies to lower costs for families like paid family leave. He passed a bill providing free breakfast and lunch for every public school student in his state. And, of course, helped coach his high school football team to a state championship!

Last night, Coach Walz laid out the stakes in this election like only he can. He and Kamala Harris want to lower costs for Wisconsin families and protect access to reproductive health care. Unlike Donald Trump and JD Vance, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are focused on helping the American people, not themselves and their rich friends.

While it may have been a late night, I left the convention hall excited and full of hope about what we’re going to do in 75 days. Clear eyes, full heart, can’t lose!

