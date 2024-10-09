Republicans for Harris-Walz Launch in Wisconsin, Urging Party Unity Over Trump

× Expand Photo Via Kamala Harris - Facebook Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz Vice President Kamala Harris takes the stage at a campaign rally, at Desert Financial Arena in Glendale, Arizona, August 9, 2024. (Eric Elofson/Harris for President)

Considering the importance of this election, it was not a big surprise to see more than 20 lifelong Republicans from across Wisconsin come together and put country over party and form "Republicans for Harris-Walz," endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President in the upcoming election. The group is composed of a diverse range of individuals, from county district attorneys and longtime Republican party chairs to everyday voters, all united by a shared belief that putting the country's well-being over partisan loyalty is paramount.

In an open letter, these conservative Wisconsinites urge their fellow Republicans who value freedom, democracy, and decency to reconsider supporting Donald Trump’s bid for a second term. Instead, they encourage the party to rally behind Harris, positioning her as a leader capable of uniting the country and preserving our democratic values.

The newly formed coalition plans to play a significant role in the election, focusing on Republican-to-Republican voter outreach. Their efforts will include phone banking, community engagement, and building networks with local Republican organizations, businesses, and community groups. A key focus of their outreach will be the over 120,000 Wisconsin Republicans who voted against Trump in the GOP primary earlier this year. The group plans to target voters in suburban counties such as Ozaukee, Washington, and Waukesha, where support for Trump has waned.

The Harris-Walz campaign, along with the Wisconsin Democratic Party, has already been working for months to engage Republicans across the state through events, door-to-door canvassing, and phone banks. So far, the campaign has knocked on more than 200,000 doors in counties that Trump carried in the 2020 election, signaling their commitment to reaching out to disaffected Republicans.

Kamala Harris has made it clear that her campaign is open to all Americans, regardless of political affiliation. If elected, she promises to govern as a president for everyone. The open letter from "Republicans for Harris-Walz" underscores this message, emphasizing that this election is a chance for Republicans to choose values like freedom, democracy, and decency over the extremism and divisive rhetoric associated with Trump.

The letter also draws attention to key concerns shared by these Wisconsin Republicans, including Trump’s handling of foreign policy, his relationship with autocratic leaders, and his domestic agenda, which they believe has failed to deliver on promises while stoking division and chaos. Of particular concern are Trump’s actions at the U.S.-Mexico border and his proposed tariff plan, which they argue would severely harm Wisconsin families by increasing their cost of living by nearly $4,000 annually.

Ultimately, the group believes that Harris and Walz represent a better path forward for Wisconsin and the country, offering steady leadership and a commitment to bipartisan solutions. They call on their fellow Republicans to reject Trump’s extreme agenda and embrace a candidate who will preserve the nation’s democratic values.

In the final words of their letter, the group encourages all Wisconsinites, particularly Republicans, to embrace the state’s motto – "Forward" – by electing Kamala Harris and Tim Walz this November.