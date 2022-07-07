Roe Overturned, 1849 Returns to Wisconsin, Now What?

× Expand Image: Maksym Kapliuk - Getty Images Wisconsin flag

Just over a week ago, women and people who can get pregnant across the country were stunned as suddenly their bodily autonomy was stripped away with a judicial pen by a conservative majority U.S. Supreme Court. They saw it coming. But the reality of it was still quite shocking. The right for a person to choose what happens to their own body, a right that has been consistently upheld for nearly 50 years, was just gone. People from states with forward thinking legislatures have gained additional protections over the years that mean they may still maintain the right to choose. But for the people who can get pregnant from states, like Wisconsin, that still have archaic laws against abortion on the books, it’s time to get busy and figure out what’s next.

On the day the court’s decision was announced, June 24, our state’s 1849 criminal abortion ban became law again. Governor Evers had called a special session of the legislature a few days earlier to introduce the Abortion Rights Preservation Act, but the majority rule state Republicans simply gaveled in and gaveled out, in essence refusing to address the issue.

Crossing State Lines?

Planned Parenthood Wisconsin hit the ground running with a live, online press conference on June 24. They announced they were temporarily suspending abortion services until there was official clarification as to whether or not the old law was enforceable. Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood Wisconsin noted that, “there were people who had driven, for hours in some cases, in our waiting room [on that Friday morning], who had made their own healthcare decision. When the ruling came down, we had to go out into the waiting room and tell these individuals … the decision you made for yourself, your family, your future is no longer yours to make in the state of Wisconsin.”

Planned Parenthood Wisconsin has also started making arrangements, with the aid of patient navigators, to help people cross state lines into Illinois and Minnesota, where abortion is still safe and legal. Some Wisconsin OB/GYNs are obtaining an Illinois medical license so that they’ll be able to help with the inevitable influx of people seeking treatment there. Planned Parenthood will continue to offer and even expand, family planning services and make contraception readily available to those who need it.

During the press conference Planned Parenthood Wisconsin’s Medical Director, Dr. Kathy King, observed that under the now re-enacted law in Wisconsin, “A physician who is treating a pregnant patient with medical complications will now face criminal charges and imprisonment if a prosecutor disagrees that a medical indicated abortion they performed was life-saving enough.” Adding, “History has taught us that banning abortions will not stop them, in Wisconsin or in any other state, but we do know it will delay access to medical care and make abortion less safe.”

When Texas introduced their harsh abortion law SB8 last year, a handful of major U.S. companies added “abortion travel” to their employee benefits. Since this ruling came down, more companies have followed this lead. In some cases, this benefit can be as high as $4000. Employers on this growing list include Amazon, Bank of America, Cigna, Citigroup, CVS Health, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ikea US, JPMorgan Chase, Kroger, Starbucks and Target.

In addition to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin, there are several organizations that are working within Wisconsin to help people who have an unplanned, unwanted, or dangerous pregnancy, like the Midwest Access Coalition, the National Network of Abortion Funds, and the Chicago Abortion Fund. For people who are looking to help, whether to volunteer their time or money, or for those who are looking to organize and raise awareness, these are some great groups to start with.

Atkinson offered these reassuring words at the end of the press conference, “If somebody needs an abortion in Wisconsin, please reach out to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin. We can provide some of that care, and we can help people navigate through this. Our priority is the health of the people of Wisconsin and we will, absolutely, never give up. Not now. Not ever.”