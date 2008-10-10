Sick and tired of campaigns

Editor, Shepard Express,

I am sick and tired of the disgusting campaigns we are being subjected to, now just three weeks from the election.

JohnMcCain came into this race riding the "straight talk express," but has changed to campaigning from a manure spreader. He is now running what is probably the most dishonest and dishonorable campaign in recent history.

Here in Wisconsin, an organization called the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), is specializing in political porn, and WMC should stand for We Muddy Campaigns.

All of this will only stop, when it no longer works, and that is up to all of us. When you receive a mailing from the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC), just remember that really stands for We Market Crap, and throw it away. You probably will have to go take a shower after you get slimed by this organization.

Oh, one other thing; pay attention to who they want you to vote for, or who they are smearing. Whoever they are trashing, that is who you should vote for. Only in that way, can we stop the Merchants of Sleaze.

Dick Schultz