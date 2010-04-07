Tick, Tick, Tick

×

Just twomore weeks and the Wisconsin Legislature will be finished with its work for theyear. Any bill not passed in this final two-week session dies and must bereintroduced after new legislators are sworn in next year.

While somemajor-headline bills are still up in the airlike the Clean Energy Jobs Act,mass transit legislation, a medical marijuana program and payday lendingregulationother proposals that have generated less buzz are also making theirway through the Legislature.

Here’s whatlawmakers should be working on through April 22:

Background Checks for Handgun Sales: Those trying to combat gun violence haveattempted to close the gun show loophole for years, and a bill that would dojust that is scheduled to be heard this week in both the Assembly and theSenate. But will lawmakers do the right thing and require background checks onall gun purchases in the state? Or will they allow those who shouldn’t own gunsto continue to have easy access to firearms by avoiding background checks atgun shows?

Day Care Background Check Changes: Although the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is incapable of doing any objectivereporting on day care providers, some legislators are seeing through the spinand realizing that last year’s crackdown in reaction to the Journal Sentinel’s flawed reporting hascreated new problems.

In anattempt to right just one of those wrongs, a handful of Milwaukee legislators are seeking to change anew background check law that permanently prohibits some people from holding aday care license. Under this bill, providers who have committed somenonviolent, mostly financial offenses would be barred for five years, then beallowed to prove that they have turned their lives around. This may not be apopular bill thanks to the JournalSentinel’s tabloid-like reporting, but it is a necessary one.

Getting Juveniles Out of Adult Court: Since 1996, those 17 and older have beenwaved into the adult court system, but a proposed bill would again allow17-year-olds to be prosecuted in juvenile court, where the emphasis is onrehabilitation, not punishment. Those accused of serious crimes would continueto be waved into adult court. For the others, instead of starting their adultlives with a criminal record, it would allow them to start their adult yearswith a clean slate and a better chance of becoming a success. The vast majorityof 17-year-olds who are arrested are accused of committing a nonviolentoffense. Sending them to adult court does not benefit them or improve publicsafety.

Election Registration Changes: A big voter turnout is key to democracy. Soa bill that would allow individuals to be automatically registered to vote whenthey sign up for a driver’s license would help to promote access to the ballotbox. The bill would also limit who could challenge a voter’s ballot at thepolling place by requiring challengers to live in the same county as the voter.That would help to stem voter intimidation by partisan activists. WhileRepublicans have denounced the bill by claiming it would increase voter fraud,we say the “motor voter” bill will increase voter participation.

Ending Mandatory Overtime for Nurses: Many hospitals force their nurses to workovertime as a way to cut costs. But that can lead to medical errors anddecreased patient safety. In fact, the Institute of Medicinefound that up to 98,000 patients die each year because of medical errors, someof which undoubtedly were caused by caregiver exhaustion. This bill would banmandatory overtime for nurses and health care workers unless there’s anunforeseen emergency. This isn’t a partisan issue. It’s a matter of life anddeath.

WisconsinFamily Jobs Act: This billwould allow more federal funds to be utilized by employers who hire individualsin the Trial Jobs or Transitional Jobs program. Nearly $300 million of thesefunds have been used this way in 26 other states and Washington,D.C. Wisconsinshould follow their lead. Providing incentives to employers to hire more peoplewho are having difficulty finding work is a win-win for everyone.

Groundwater Protection Act: Many Wisconsincommunities rely on groundwater for their drinking water supply, but some arepumping it faster than they should. This bill would require communities ingroundwater problem areas to implement sustainable plans for its use. Since allof us benefit from a clean, abundant supply of groundwater in some manner, theLegislature should pass this bill without delay.