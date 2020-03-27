Vote Aycha Sawa for City of Milwaukee Comptroller in the April 2020 Spring Election

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aycha Sawa Aycha Sawa currently serves as the City of Milwaukee's deputy comptroller.

The Shepherd strongly endorses Aycha Sawa for Milwaukee City Comptroller, which is the city’s chief fiscal officer and chief auditing officer. This is a professional position and Sawa has the professional experience. She served as the Deputy Comptroller for the past several years and she has the professional credentials as both a CPA and a Certified Internal Auditor. We are fortunate to have someone with both this level of education and experience for this very important technical and professional position. Her opponent is basically a decent person, but totally lacks Sawa’s credentials and experience. Unfortunately, her opponent also filed for personal bankruptcy in 2016, not a great history for a job overseeing the city’s $1.6 billion budget. Now we are seeing a lot of sleazy, negative ads against Sawa coming from Chris Abele’s dark money group and from the rightwing anti-public school crowd. Please question any negative things you read about her because they are probably not true. We ask you to please vote for Aycha Sawa for City Comptroller, our city needs her.

