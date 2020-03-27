Vote Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court in the April 2020 Spring Election

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jill Karofsky Wisconsin State Supreme Court Candidate Jill Karofsky

The Shepherd Express enthusiastically endorses Jill Karofsky for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Karofsky is a Dane County Circuit Court Judge. She has also worked as an Assistant Attorney General serving as the state’s Violence Against Women resource prosecutor, and she was a Deputy District Attorney prosecuting felonies and misdemeanors. She is a very well-regarded judge and highly qualified candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Her opponent was Governor Walker’s final appointee to the state Supreme Court. He is a rightwing, religious extremist who tries to argue that he just follows the law in all of his decisions. That is very far from the truth. We need smart, honest justices on the Supreme Court like Jill Karofsky.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court needs more balance because right now the conservatives control the court with a 5-2 majority. Please vote for Judge Jill Karofsky.

This race for Wisconsin Supreme Court is one of several items on the ballot on April 7. See all of our endorsements here.

