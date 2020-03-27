Vote Tearman Spencer for Milwaukee City Attorney in the April 2020 Spring Election

× Expand Tearman Spencer, candidate for Milwaukee City Attorney

The Shepherd is endorsing Tearman Spencer for Milwaukee City Attorney. Spencer has a career history as an award-winning safety engineer and successful lawyer. Protecting the Milwaukee community from big banks and handling real estate and business cases, Spencer is committed to leading the community to a better future. Spencer wants to create better police-community relations and a more fair and just criminal justice system, and to protect women’s and LGBTQ rights.

His opponent, Grant Langley, is a capable and honorable public servant, having been city attorney for the past 36 years. A new face in the City Attorney’s office would provide some new energy in the office. In all due respect, we believe it is time for a change. Please support Tearman Spencer for Milwaukee City Attorney.

