Vote 'Yes' Authorize MPS to Increase Its Annual Revenue Limit in the April 2020 Spring Election

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

The Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) is seeking an increase in revenue limits. State law requires that it get a positive vote from the public before it can raise the necessary monies for our schools. We totally support a yes vote on the MPS referendum and strongly believe that by investing in the children of Milwaukee, we will invest in the city’s future. Milwaukee’s income levels vary greatly, and education can provide lower income children with a chance to have a successful future. Without improving programs and investing in our education system, Milwaukee will see more generations struggling in poverty.

Please vote YES to authorize the school district to increase its annual revenue limit and support education.

This Milwaukee Public Schools referendum is one of several items on the ballot on April 7. See all of our endorsements here.