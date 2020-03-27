Vote 'Yes' in the Nonbinding Advisory for a Redistricting Plan in the April 2020 Spring Election

Unfortunately, Wisconsin has functioned for the past decade with legislative boundary lines that a federal judicial panel ruled were unconstitutional. These unconstitutional legislative lines have distorted the elections and created perhaps the most partisan group of legislators in the last hundred years. The vast majority of Wisconsin legislators do not have to worry about losing their election to the other party in a general election, but rather worry about not being extreme enough and getting a primary from within their own party.

The Shepherd supports a YES vote that informs the Wisconsin Legislature that you want them to create a nonpartisan redistricting plan for state legislative and congressional boundaries.

This nonbinding advisory is one of several items on the ballot on April 7. See all of our endorsements here.