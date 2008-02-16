Dear Editor:

Wisconsin’s voters should support Senator Barack Obama in the Wisconsin Democratic Presidential Primary on February 19th; Shepherd Express has endorsed him as well - an endorsement for which I am sure all who support him are glad and grateful.

Senator Obama's campaign is positive: it takes us to a future together as Americans, without dividing us into partisan camps. His legislative record in the Illinois legislature and the U.S. Senate is solid. It includes “the toughest ethics reform bill in American history.” His campaign rests on a plan for the future that addresses the concerns of Wisconsin residents and is inclusive of ALL the citizens of ALL of our UNITED States.

Your readers can independently rely on their own ability to assess the facts by visiting http://www.barackobama.com/issues/ . Senator Obama’s Plan for the Future can be downloaded, or examined issue by issue . It offers real solutions to real problems faced by real Americans, and is designed to leave no one behind.

Wisconsin can help to put the divisive politics of our past behind us on election day, and give us reason to look with hope toward a future bright with the true promise of America. It can do so by voting for Barack Obama for President of the United States.

Sincerely,

William R. Woodburn, Jr.