And so year six begins. Five fascinating years since we started FightingBob.com. Time flies when you are having fun. Our thanks to Dave Zweifel for his nice column celebrating our birthday and to our pal Jim Hightower who will be in Madison and Milwaukee April 5 & 6 to help raise money for FightingBob. Jim's latest book is Swim Against the Current: Even a dead fish can go with the flow. You will love it!

Words: Well, you read O'Reilly's remarks. Amazed that the mainstream media ignored his explosive remarks? I am. Imagine: "I don't want to go on a lynching party against Michelle Obama unless there is evidence..." O'Reilly should be fired immediately. Period.

Obama and Clinton: The Wisconsin decision is in. Wisconsin loves Barack.

Votes: 58 percent vs. 41 percent

Money raised in January in Wisconsin: $195,000 vs. $35,000

Delegates 47 vs. 34

Hillary seemed to concede at the end of debate 19. An Obama-Clinton ticket would have been laughed at a year ago but not now. Odds are it won't happen, but no one thought JFK would prevail upon LBJ. He did. It seems clear for now that the dark forces in her camp--Ickes, Bill and Wolfson--are losing. They want he to go hard negative and she went in the opposite direction. Good for Hillary Clinton.

McCain: I could care less if he had a sexual relationship with a lobbyist. The question is whether he tried to help her clients and the answer is yes and hell yes. He has disqualified himself.

Best line: Barack: by saying "get real" Hillary seems to be saying that my supporters are delusional. Good stuff.