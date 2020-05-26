Arts @ Large Café Open for Curbside and Counter Pick-up

× Expand Photo credit: Evan Casey Arts@Large Cafe

Starting Tuesday, May 26, Arts @ Large Café will be open for counter or curbside pick-up. From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, customers can call 414-313-8642 to place their order for any variety of coffee or beverage, pastries and bagels.

The Arts @ Large Café serves unique menu offerings, from baked French toast to crispy flatbreads. Their expert baristas make delicious hot and cold drinks using the highest quality ingredients from local vendors and they take pride in their tasty creations.