Explore Fiber Arts with Kohl’s Family Sundays Online and Milwaukee Art Museum

× Expand RL Productions Getty Images

While the Milwaukee Art Museum re-opens to the pubic with a day of free admission on Friday, March 5, in-person events are still on hold, but there are some great virtual events on the horizon for the whole family.

Beginning Sunday, March 14, MAM invites families to go online for Kohl’s Family Sundays at Home: Needle and Thread. The free virtual event features a tour of fabric art at the museum, how-to videos from the museum’s team of educators and musical performances.

Participants will learn to make their own mini quilts from scraps of fabric, bracelets from yarn and how to draw with thread. Wisconsin artists Rhonda Gatlin-Hayes and Heidi Parkes will give visitors a peek inside their studios and share their fabric collage and quilting techniques.

Local musician and storyteller Lil’ Rev will share an ode to the American quilting tradition along with a performance from students from Hawthorne Elementary in Waukesha.

Participants can share their creations from the event on social media using #MAMStudioAtHome. Posts with the hashtag will be displayed on the event’s website.

There is no charge to take part in Kohl’s Family Sundays at Home, but participants are encouraged to make an online donation to support the museum, local artists, vendors and partners.

The virtual event will run from March 14 – 28 through MAM’s website.