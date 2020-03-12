Irish Fest Prepares for 40th Anniversary, Announces 2020 Lineup

MIF-30_LogoNEG-Color

The world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture, Irish Fest, celebrates its 40th anniversary this summer. One of the most popular festivals held at Henry Maier Festival Park, Irish Fest already announced the music lineup and they are offering a buy one, get one free deal on general admission tickets until St. Patrick’s Day.

The 40th celebration will feature festival staples like We Banjo 3, Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Gaelic Storm and Hermitage Green as well as fresh new acts like Clare Sands and Wallis Bird.

The festival will also shine a spotlight on County Donegal, with artists including The Screaming Orphans, Altan, The Henry Girls and The High Seas. Every year the festival highlights a specific county in Ireland. This time around, Milwaukee Irish Fest is partnering with Donegal Tourism and Donegal County Council to develop attractions at the festival that will represent the diversity of the county.

Don’t miss out on the BOGO offer that’s good until Tuesday, March 17 on $20 general admission tickets. Four-day passes are also on sale for $35. As always, children 12 and under are free.

Milwaukee Irish Fest takes place August 13 – 16, 2020 at Henry Maier Festival Park.