Midwest Haunters Convention Comes to Milwaukee

Calling all horror lovers, haunters and Halloween enthusiasts: The Midwest Haunters Convention is coming to Milwaukee on June 25 -27. The convention is the largest Halloween show of its kind and a gathering of the makeup, visual effects and costume industries. Guests do not have to be part of the haunting industry.

The convention had been taking place in Chicago the last few years but it is now making the trek up I-94 to the Wisconsin Center in Downtown Milwaukee. Events kick off on Friday, June 25 with a pre-convention Haunt Tour, which takes guests on a tour bus to three haunted attractions across Wisconsin. The convention runs Saturday and Sunday at the Wisconsin Center with plenty of fun and entertainment for the whole family.

Check the daily events list for details on activities through the weekend. Bring the kids to Sketchy’s Freaky Funhouse, a haunted attraction just for kids put on by “Sketchy the Clown.” or have them participate in a costume contest for kids.

On Saturday night, there is a costume party at the Hilton Milwaukee Center, which is billed as the biggest social event of the year for the haunt industry. Party with other haunt enthusiasts with food, drinks and costume contests. Some of the best costuming and makeup effects the industry has to offer will be on display.

Discounts are available for early ticket purchases and there are package deals available.