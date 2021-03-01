Milwaukee Film Celebrates Women’s History Month

× Expand Courtesy of MKE Film

In celebration of Women’s History Month this March, Milwaukee Film will present 31 films and eight events that showcase the power of women and the barriers they face. Titles will include End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock, which chronicles a group of Indigenous women risking their lives to protect their land against construction of an oil pipeline; Lift Like a Girl, a film that follows Egypt’s elite female weightlifters; and Women in Blue, which highlights a group of female officers trying to reform the Minneapolis Police Department.

Courtesy MKE Film From 'Coded Bias'

Five selections from the 2020 Milwaukee Film Festival will be available: Ahead of the Curve, Coded Bias, Personhood, The Dilemma of Desire, and Unapologetic. Thanks to Northwestern Mutual and the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute, Milwaukee Film is providing free access to Coded Bias for Milwaukee-area high schools and colleges through the end of March at mkefilm.org/education/codedbias.

“In the world of film and the world at large, women still face incredible barriers when they try to raise their voices and live as their authentic selves,” said Geraud Blanks, Cultures and Communities director for Milwaukee Film. “Our Women’s History Month program gives space for women to amplify their own stories and for the community to engage around important issues.”

Passes to access all Women’s History Month films are on sale now for $24.99, or $19.99 for Milwaukee Film Members. Tickets for individual films and shorts programs will be $3.99, or $1.99 for Milwaukee Film Members, and go on sale when the films are available to view on Monday, March 1.

While most films will be available throughout March, events will focus around four weekly themes:

The Body Politic: Rights, Regulations, and Beauty, March 1-7: This week will include a conversation with Dr. Yaba Blay, a cultural consultant who will discuss the politics of hair within Black communities.

This week will include a conversation with Dr. Yaba Blay, a cultural consultant who will discuss the politics of hair within Black communities. Workplace and Motherhood: A Struggle of Balance and Identity, March 8-14: Events will include a panel conversation exploring how the pandemic has highlighted and compounded issues of work/life balance for working mothers. The event, a partnership with FUEL Milwaukee’s Gender Bridge, will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11.

Events will include a panel conversation exploring how the pandemic has highlighted and compounded issues of work/life balance for working mothers. The event, a partnership with FUEL Milwaukee’s Gender Bridge, will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11. Shifting the Gender Balance in STEM, March 15-21 : Among several events this week will be a conversation with Laura Gomez, founder and CEO of Atipica, will highlight the challenges she’s faced as a Latina in tech companies such as Hewlett-Packard, Google, and YouTube, as well as how her recruiting software start-up helps companies make bias-free hiring decisions.

: Among several events this week will be a conversation with Laura Gomez, founder and CEO of Atipica, will highlight the challenges she’s faced as a Latina in tech companies such as Hewlett-Packard, Google, and YouTube, as well as how her recruiting software start-up helps companies make bias-free hiring decisions. When Women Lead: Insights and Experiences of Empowered Women, March 22-28: A keynote conversation with Sophia Chang will take place on Thursday, March 25. Chang is known as the first Asian woman in hip-hop, and she’ll share details of her inspiring journey, including her work with groups such as Wu-Tang Clan and A Tribe Called Quest. This conversation, short film, and reading event is in partnership with ElevAsian, Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Coalition of Wisconsin, Boswell Books, and TEMPO.

This year’s robust Women’s History Month program builds on the work of Milwaukee Film’s Cultures and Communities department, developed in 2020 to engage the entire community in the nonprofit’s mission and programs. Since 2018, Milwaukee Film has presented its Women in Film showcase to empower and celebrate women in film as part of the Milwaukee Film Festival and, since 2019, the Minority Health Film Festival.

Passes for Women’s History Month films and detailed information on all films and events are available at mkefilm.org/whm.