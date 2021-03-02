Saz’s Celebrates Anniversary with Month-Long Celebration

× Expand Photo via Saz's

The name Saz’s is almost synonymous with Milwaukee festivals and events at this point, and the popular restaurant is celebrating their 45th anniversary at their Saz’s State House location in Wauwatosa. Milwaukeeans will have no problem celebrating, with Saz’s inviting patrons to “party like it’s 1976” in March.

Owner Steve Sazama first opened Saz’s State House in a historic landmark building alongside the railroad tracks on 55th and State Street, and the restaurant continues to operate at that location to this day. Since then, the business has grown to become a staple of Milwaukee cuisine, ballooning into a catering and hospitality business that expands far beyond their Wauwatosa beginnings. While evolving from their original barbeque menu into festival favorites, Saz’s State House maintains the traditional house-made items that have kept Milwaukeeans coming back for decades.

In honor of the 45th anniversary, Saz’s State House is offering a pair of specials for $45 each, with packages intended to feed the whole family. One special features four barbeque pulled pork sandwiches along with sour cream and chive fries, as well as a full order of mozzarella sticks. The other special consists of two full rack rib dinners with house slaw, macaroni and cheese, and of course, mozzarella sticks as well. Both specials are available for dine-in or carryout from Tuesday-Sunday through the month of March.

Both anniversary specials are available for online order at Saz’s website, and are not available with third-party delivery apps.