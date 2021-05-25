Tosa Tonight Unveils 2021 Schedule

After a year of silence, Wednesday nights in Wauwatosa are about to get a lot louder. On Tuesday, Tosa Tonight, which takes place at Hart Park’s Rotary Performance Pavilion, announced their 2021 concert lineup.

The eight-concert lineup will feature a variety of music ranging from indie rock to Americana, with cultural performances intertwined as well. A special 4th of July edition will also feature Kids From Wisconsin, a performance group that have become festival mainstays in the area over the past several years. A special Irish Fest edition will close out the summer calendar. Check out the lineup below:

  • Wednesday, June 16: The Belle Weather with guests Peter Thomas and Steve Vorass
  • Wednesday, June 23: Rose of the West with guest Caley Conway
  • Sunday, July 4: Kids From Wisconsin
  • Wednesday, July 14: Raine Stern with guest Ben Mulwana
  • Wednesday, July 28: Chris Haise Band with guest Orlando Peña
  • Wednesday, August 4: Jay Matthes Band with guest Dan Lepien
  • Wednesday, August 11: Listening Party with guests L’Resorts
  • Wednesday, August 18: Irish Fest Preview

In addition to the concerts, vendors will include Maxie’s, Big Head Brewery,  Bel Air Cantina, Pete’s Pops and many others. COVID-19 protocols will be encouraged for attendees, and all guidelines from the city and state will be in effect. All Tosa Tonight concerts will begin at 6 p.m., rain or shine barring severe weather.

For more information on Tosa Tonight, visit the official concert series website.

