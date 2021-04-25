UPAF 2021 Ride for the Arts Series is On for June

The UPAF Ride for the Arts Series, presented by Miller Lite, is a new, innovative concept that provides a fun, purpose-driven event for cyclists of all ages and abilities. This three-weekend Series, with events on June 6, 13 and 27, will allow participants to register, ride and fundraise with confidence in an event that has been approved by the Milwaukee Health Department. Participants can choose their path and ride at their own pace to or from one or all three “Ride Series Reward Stations.”

“After working closely with UPAF to ensure a safe event, the Milwaukee Health Department gives our support for the Ride for the Arts,” said Lauren Woboril of the City of Milwaukee Health Department

The Series will take place on Sunday, June 6 at Veterans Park in Milwaukee; Sunday, June 13 at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield and Sunday, June 27 at Coal Dock Park in Port Washington. Participants can park and ride from each Series location or choose their own route and bike to the Ride Series location, each being on local bike paths. Upon arrival at the destination, participants’ bike bibs will gain them entry to travel through the “Ride Series Reward Station” where they will enjoy performances from UPAF performing arts Member Groups, receive their reward of a drawstring backpack filled with premium swag and take a selfie with the 15-foot inflatable bike for a chance to win prizes. Wheel & Sprocket, the official bike shop sponsor, will be on site at each location to provide bike services for participants.

Participants can register for a single series event for $45 or $65 for the three-day series to receive a Repeat Performer bike bib with extra rewards. Registration fees include bike bib and UPAF 2021 Ride for the Arts t-shirt. Kids 12 and under ride free, sponsored by the Brewers Community Foundation. Register before May 17 to have your items mailed directly to your home. Participants are also encouraged to further support UPAF’s Member Groups through additional fundraising efforts to earn prizes.

The United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF) has been setting the stage since 1967 by providing critical investment in our region’s vibrant performing arts scene. By participating in the UPAF Ride for the Arts you are making an important commitment to sustain our region’s world-class performing arts groups and artists, now and into the future. UPAF is the single largest contributor to each of its Member Groups and these groups are relying on the consistent funding UPAF provides more than ever.

Because of UPAF, our Member Groups and talented local artists have been able to innovate to keep providing virtual and safe in-person experiences that nourish our spirits and educate local children. This is only possible because of the support of community members like you.

To register or for more information and updates regarding the UPAF Ride for the Arts Series, please visit our website www.upafride.org.