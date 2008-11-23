How To Interview over the Phone

Recently, one of my clients shared his experience with a phone interview that he was thrilled to receive. As the interview proceeded, Ben found he was talking to someone on a cell phone in rush hour traffic. The recruiter asked Ben to hold while he avoided rear ending the vehicle in front of him. Yes, you never know who is on the other end of the call, so remember the Boy Scout motto and "be prepared."

Phone interviews are a common practice along recruiters as they save time and offer screening opportunities. So, it's up to the job searchers to prepare for and execute the call presenting themselves in the best light. When you are job hunting, it's a lot like being "on call." Being aware of the positions you have applied for and anticipating calls from prospective employers is your responsibility. Knowing this, you need to know how to handle a call when an employer might call and you are stepping out of the shower, at your current job, or driving your child to the dentist. Especially with our use of cell phones, calls can find us just about anywhere, anytime.

