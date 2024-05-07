The Best Option for I-94 is Still FIX at SIX

× Expand Photo by LongQuattro - Getty Images Orange traffic barrels on freeway

After months and years of pushing to get the I-94 expansion it wants for the span between the Marquette and Zoo Interchanges, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WISDOT) may be feeling pretty much ahead of the game given the decision that was just received from the U.S. Department of Transportation approving moving forward with this l.7 billion boondoggle. But it isn’t over ‘till it’s over and the Coalition for More Responsible Transit and MICAH (Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope) may be surrounded by challenges, but we are not defeated. It may seem like a David and Goliath challenge but let’s remember who won that fight.

We have put forward a FIX at SIX option that would repave in place, taking into account safety issues around entrances and exits, which addresses the elephant in the room—the systemic racism that would once again put the desires of those who have fled the city to the suburbs and beyond ahead of the people of low income and of color who actually live around the freeway and are most affected by its pollution and noise. These are people who are most likely of any neighborhood to be without a car so there is the double whammy of added pollution—causing more asthma and other medical issues—and once again having their civil rights and basic needs ignored.

Why would we want to encourage people to continue to move further and further from the city with perceived easier access time of a few minutes to all the city has to offer when they deny us housing and transportation access to their neighborhoods? A civil rights complaint is still waiting resolution at the federal level, and we are having legal assistance in wading through the thousands of pages of WISDOT documents to determine what might be an appropriate next step forward. Yes, we are still fighting and engaged. Want to join us? We will deliver a FIX at SIX yard sign to your door. Contact Cassie Steiner: cassie.steiner@sierraclub.org. And your voice can still be heard and make a difference. Anger at the decision can be turned to action to defy it. Stay tuned!