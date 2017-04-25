Saving Our Democracy: April 27-May 3, 2017

Each week, the Shepherd Express publicizes and promotes activities that peacefully push back against the discriminatory and reactionary actions and policies of the Trump administration. Here are some of this week’s greater Milwaukee area meetings, gatherings and demonstrations devoted to preserving our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, April 27

Stand Against Racism, 5:30-7:30 p.m. @ YWCA Southeast Wisconsin (1915 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive)

Stand Against Racism is a campaign of the YWCA that intends to “build community among those who work for racial justice and to raise awareness about the negative impact of institutional and structural racism in our communities.” This year’s theme is “Women of Color Leading Change.”

The Big No Conference, Through April 29 @ UW-Milwaukee Curtin Hall 175 (3243 N. Downer Ave.)

“The Big No” conference explores the importance of naysaying throughout history. Featured speakers include poet and activist Joshua Clover, philosophers François Laruelle and Katerina Kolozova, poet and playwright Ariana Reines and Frank B. Wilderson III, the leading figure in Afro-Pessimist thought. This event is free and open to the public.

Support the Fair Elections Project, 5-7 p.m. @ Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave.)

The Wisconsin Fair Elections Project is hosting a fundraiser this Thursday at Good City Brewing to “support our critical work to end partisan gerrymandering.” All contributions will be accepted.

...

Friday, April 28

League of Progressive Seniors Action Planning Meeting, noon-1:30 p.m. @ Milwaukee Area Labor Council AFL-CIO (633 S. Hawley Road)

The League of Progressive Seniors, a group of senior activists committed to social and economic justice, is holding an action-planning meeting. The meeting will focus on the group’s priorities, their target and building political muscle.

...

Saturday, April 29

People’s Climate Rally, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Escuela Verde Milwaukee (3628 W. Pierce St.)

There will be a full day of events at Escuela Verde this Saturday as a part of the dozens of other actions across the nation in support of the DC Climate action. Events include: workshops, panel discussions, information tables, a film festival, food and music. The rally and march will be from 1-2 p.m.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m. @ Corner of Kinnickinnic Ave. and Russell Ave.

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

...

Monday, May 1

Meet Amy Goldstein, Author of Janesville: An American Story , 7 p.m. @ Boswell Book Company (2559 N. Downer Ave.)

Community Advocates Public Policy Institute and Boswell Book Company will welcome Goldstein to Boswell to read from and answer questions about Janesville . The event will begin at 7 p.m. and Goldstein’s book will be available for sale. This event is free and open to the public.

...

Wednesday, May 3

Town Hall for Fair Election Maps, 5:45-8 p.m.@ Wauwatosa Public Library, Firefly Room (7635 W. North Ave.)

Wisconsin’s voting maps are so skewed that a federal court ordered lawmakers to redraw them. But instead of complying, certain lawmakers are spending taxpayer money to defend the unconstitutional maps. What can you do? Come find out in this town hall meeting. Experts will speak on gerrymandering and share specific actions we can take to stop it.

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.