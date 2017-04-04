Saving Our Democracy: April 6-12, 2017

× Expand Photo credit: Glenn Halog

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, April 6

Creating a Multi-Cultural Democracy, 6-7:30 p.m., Marquette University, Weasler Auditorium (1506 W. Wisconsin Ave.)

In this lecture, hosted by the Haggerty Museum of Art, Executive Director of Honor the Earth and two-time Vice Presidential Candidate Winona LaDuke will present “Creating a Multi-Cultural Democracy: Religion, Culture, and Identity in America,” the 2017 Curtis L. Carter Art & Social Change Lecture. The program is free and open to the public.

Saturday, April 8

Resistance Skillshare: Free Workshops on Building Organizing, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Milwaukee Public Library (Bay View location, 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.)

The Milwaukee branch of the Industrial Workers of the World is hosting their Resistance Skillshare this Saturday at the Bay View library. Workshop topics include: tech security, designing flyers and building a union at work. Free lunch will be provided. Arrangements for childcare, rides and translation can be made as needed.

Tuesday, April 11

Drinking Liberally, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.)

On the second Tuesday of every month the Riverwest Public House hosts Drinking Liberally, an “informal, inclusive, progressive social group for like-minded, left-leaning individuals.” The event acts as a safe escape for those of us who are horrified by Trump and just need a drink (so pretty much all of us).

Wednesday, April 12

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

