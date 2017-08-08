Saving Our Democracy: Aug. 10-16, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Drinking Liberally West Allis @ Studz Pub Sports Bar & Grill (6833 W. National Ave.), 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Drinking Liberally West Allis meets on the second Thursday of the month and is a time for like-minded people to get together to discuss the resistance, or just unwind and have a good time.

Waukesha County Organizing Co-op Meeting @ New Berlin Public Library (15105 W. Library Lane), 6:30 p.m.

Citizen Action Wisconsin is hosting a co-op meeting for the upstart Waukesha County Organizing Co-op. Questions addressed will include: Who are Citizen Action Wisconsin? What issues are they working on? What does this work look like in Waukesha County? And also, How can I join?

Saturday, Aug. 12

Greater Milwaukee Green Party Monthly Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library (2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.), 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Greater Milwaukee Green Party will meet on Saturday to push forward their goals of grassroots democracy, environmental wisdom, social justice and sustainable economics.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Foxconn Listening Session @ Tippecanoe Church (125 Saveland Ave.), noon-1:30 p.m.

This is a chance to let your voice be heard about the $3 billion deal with Foxconn. State Reps. Jonathan Brostoff and Christine Sinicki will be in attendance, along with State Sen. Chris Larson.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Close MSDF Coalition Meeting @ Ex-Prisoners Organizing Headquarters (2821 N. Fourth St., Suite 108), 6-7 p.m.

Ex-Prisoners Organizing is fighting to close the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility because of harsh conditions. They will be meeting at their headquarters to discuss the next steps in furthering their cause.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize (and a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance action in the past week—including protest signs, emails to elected officials or a selfie at the capital).

Happy Hour Promoting Peace @ Chic Underground (770 N. Jefferson St.), 6-8 p.m.

Queens Healing Queens is hosting a happy hour for those interested to “come together, network and discuss ways to bring peace into our community.” Peace cards will be available to send to victims of violence.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.