Saving Our Democracy: June 15-21, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, June 15

No More Guns Vigil @ Brew City Shooters Supply (2339 S. 43rd St.), noon-1 p.m.

Casa Maria Catholic Worker is organizing a demonstration outside of Brew City Shooters Supply. The organization hopes to stop the proliferation of guns, especially those being sold through private sellers with no background checks.

Health Care for All Co-op 60-Day Kickoff @ Unity Church (1717 N. 73rd St.), 6:30 p.m.

Citizens Action of Wisconsin, along with a number of partner organizations, will launch their 60-day drive to “talk to hundreds of Southeast Wisconsin residents about this concept known as the Citizen Action ‘Healthcare for All’ Organizing Cooperative—a member-owned organization made up of health consumers, medical professionals and small business owners.”

Saturday, June 17

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ Corner of St. Paul Avenue and Water Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s performers include: Brian Green, Kaitlyn Grissom, Ton Johnson, Marissa Lange, Patrick Tomlinson, Vickie Lynn and The Accountants of Homeland Security. The show will also feature an interview with a guest from Voces De La Frontera.

Wednesday, June 21

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

HamBingo Planned Parenthood Fundraiser @ Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.), 7-9 p.m.

HamBingo is a weekly charity event held at Hamburger Mary’s. This week, the featured charity is Planned Parenthood. This is a fun way to support the women’s health non-profit.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.