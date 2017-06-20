Saving Our Democracy: June 22-28, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, June 22

Drink. Resist. Recycle! @ Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.), 5:30-8 p.m.

“Resisting President Trump and Governor Walker’s anti-environmental agendas can test even the most battle-hardened conservationists,” says the event’s Facebook page. For $20, participants will receive four pours of Lakefront beer, appetizers and a special tour.

Save Our Domes Coalition Launch @ Urban Harvest Brewing Company (1024 S. 5th St.), 6 p.m.

The Milwaukee Preservation Alliance and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have teamed up to create the Save Our Domes Coalition. This launch event is free and open to the public. Attendees will also receive Save Our Domes swag.

Friday, June 23

Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. 9th St.), noon-1:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee branch of the Industrial Workers of the World and Ex Prisoners Organizing are hosting a picket outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse to protest the MSDF. The protest will be in solidarity with the National Religious Campaign Against Torture.

Saturday, June 24

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ Corner of North Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Trump—Hands Off Cuba & Venezuela @ U.S. Federal Court House (517 E. Wisconsin Ave.), noon-1:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is organizing a protest against Trump’s actions on Cuba, which they say is a “step back to Cold War-style relations,” and Venezuela, of which they say, “Trump and the Republicans continue to support the most violent, far-right groups in Venezuela that are fighting to end 18 years of progressive government.”

Sunday, June 25

LGBTQ March and Rally @ Olympia Brown Unitarian Church (625 College Ave., Racine), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will be a march going from Olympia Brown Unitarian Church to Monument Square in Downtown Racine. A rally will then be held. Participants are encouraged to bring signs and flags.

Community Healthcare Forum @ Cardinal Stritch Camille Kliebhan Conference Center (6801 N. Yates Road, Fox Point) 1-3 p.m.

This forum aims to “arm attendees with knowledge and action steps to fight the current attacks on healthcare.” Speakers include Robert Kraig, executive director of Citizen Action Wisconsin and Dr. Bill Reed, a retired physician and current advocate for Physicians for a National Health Program.

Wednesday, June 28

Refuel the Resistance @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 5-8 p.m.

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

The Hidden Impact of Segregation on Waukesha County @ Waukesha Public Library (321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha), 6:30-8 p.m.

Reggie Jackson, head griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, will lead a presentation that looks at the historical forces that create residential segregation. This event is free to the public.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.