Saving Our Democracy: June 8-14, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Saturday, June 10

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m. @ Corner of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Sunday, June 11

Transforming Justice, 10:30 a.m.-noon @ Plymouth Church Milwaukee (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.)

“The policing and imprisonment of people of color has become a central component of struggles over racism and inequality in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and across the nation,” says this event’s Facebook page. A team of UW-Milwaukee trans-disciplinary scholars and students will present a video and discussion on the perspectives of young people from marginalized neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Rally for Unity and Pride, 11-11:45 a.m. @ U.S. Federal Court House (517 E. Wisconsin Ave.)

The LGBTQ Resource Center at Marquette University, Milwaukee LGBT Community Center and Diverse & Resilient, Cream City Foundation and PrideFest Milwaukee are hosting a rally in solidarity with “The Equality March for Unity and Pride” in Washington D.C., and sister marches and rallies around the country. The event aims to “support, uplift and bring attention to those in our communities who are targeted due to immigration status, ethnicity, sexuality, gender, skin color, religion and disability.”

Milwaukee Area Science Advocates Kickoff Event, 4-7:30 p.m. @ Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. (224 W. Bruce St.)

This kickoff event will feature live music from King Courteen, food trucks, science demonstrations and a panel of speakers including: Dr. Mark D. Schwartz, distinguished professor of climatology at UW-Milwaukee; Melissa Tashjian, founder at Compost Crusader; Hillary Olson, vice president of audience and community engagement at Milwaukee Public Museum; Dr. Thalia M. Williams, community engagement coordinator at Zilber School of Public Health, UWM.

Protest at Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner Town Hall, 6-8 p.m. @ Brookfield City Clerk of Court (2100 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield)

Indivisible Tosa is organizing a protest outside of Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner’s town hall calling on him to hold Donald Trump accountable for his attacks on our democracy.

Wednesday, June 14

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m. @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.