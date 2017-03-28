Saving Our Democracy: March 30 - April 5, 2017

× Expand Photo credit: Roscoe Myrick, www.shotboxer.com

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 30

Rally & Testify in Support of MPS Sanctuary District Resolution, 6 p.m., MPS Central Office (5225 W. Vliet St.)

Students from Youth Empowered in the Struggle, MPS parents and community members will join together in support of a Sanctuary District resolution this Thursday at the MPS Central Office. The group is looking for increased protections for immigrant and refugee students and families.

Friday, March 31

The Visa Promise, 3:30-5:30 p.m., UW-Milwaukee Curtin Hall 175 (3243 N. Downer Ave.)

Panelists including researchers from UW-Milwaukee and a local immigration attorney will discuss President Trump’s executive order on immigration that bars nationals of six Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Saturday, April 1

Racial Justice: The Courage To Act, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.)

A diverse group of activists will gather for a workshop on building collective liberation with Chris Crass, nationally known anti-racism activist and writer. Crass joins Reggie Jackson, Head Griot of America’s Black Holocaust Museum, and a strong team of local leaders to provide participants with tools, action strategies and courage to combat racism.

Sunday, April 2

Affordable Housing Discussion, 6-7:30 p.m., Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.)

As part of the Riverwest Public House’s “Night School” series, this discussion organized by the Milwaukee Community Land Trust asks, “Can we be a city where everyone has a great place to live at a price they can afford, or is this a utopian fantasy?”

Wednesday, April 5

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.