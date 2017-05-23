Saving Our Democracy: May 25-31, 2017

× Expand Feminism on Tap, 5/25 from 5-7:30 p.m. @ TGâ€™s (4120 Seventh Ave., Kenosha)

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, May 25

Feminism on Tap, 5-7:30 p.m. @ TG’s (4120 Seventh Ave., Kenosha)

Kenosha’s Drinking Liberally chapter is hosting Feminism on Tap, a happy hour with rotating hosts that provides a fun collaborative space for women’s rights advocates and community members to develop ideas.

Saturday, May 27

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m. @ Corner of LaFayette Hill and Lincoln Memorial Drive

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

These Doors Stay Open (Part 2), 5 p.m.-2 a.m., @ The Local Club Anything (807 S. Fifth St.)

MKE Punk Fest is presenting a benefit show for Planned Parenthood with the goal of raising $5,000 for the women’s health organization. Urban Descent, TIGT, BxUxDx, Four 5 Dive and many more will perform. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 6. There is a $5 or more suggested donation. The event is 21+.

Wednesday, May 31

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m. @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.