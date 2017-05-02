Saving Our Democracy: May 4-10, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that promote social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, May 4

Mental Health Services Community Conversation, 5:45-7:30 p.m., Hillside Terrace Family Resource Center (1452 N. Seventh St.)

The Milwaukee County Mental Health Board is partnering with the Zeidler Center for Public Discussion to facilitate a guided community conversation to “gain additional insight on community priorities for the 2018 budget.” Attendees will be given the opportunity to share personal experiences, ask questions and provide in-depth input.

Saturday, May 6

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m. @ Corner of Layton and Howard avenues

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

Sunday, May 7

Bay View Tragedy Commemoration, 3 p.m., @ Corner of Superior Street and Russell Avenue

This event commemorates the killing of seven people by Wisconsin state militia on May 5, 1886, during a protest march in Bay View near the site of the former iron mill. A reenactment of the event, complete with larger than life-sized puppets, will be staged by actors. This will be the 131st anniversary of the Bay View Tragedy.

Wednesday, May 10

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.