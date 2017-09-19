Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 21-27, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Sept. 21

SURJ Anti-White Supremacy 101 Workshop @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 7-9 p.m.

Showing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ) is organizing a workshop at the Riverwest Public House that aims to teach participants, through group discussions and activities, about the ways white supremacy shapes power and institutions.

Friday, Sept. 22

“Voces De Resistencia” Opening Reception @ Union Art Gallery (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 5-8 p.m.

“Voces de Resistencia: Contemporary Latinx Activist Artists” showcases works by local and national Latinx artists who have created artwork in response to politics, social movements, immigration, borders and cultural identity.

NAACP Freedom Fund Dinner @ The Pfister Hotel (424 E. Wisconsin Ave.), 5:30-9 p.m.

The Milwaukee branch of the NAACP’s annual Freedom Fund Dinner will feature a talk from special guest speaker Jane Elliot, award-winning documentarian and creator of the “blue eyes, brown eyes” social experiment.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Backpack Full of Cash Screening @ Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (5130 W. Vliet St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association (MTEA) will host a screening of Backpack Full of Cash , a feature-length documentary that “explores the growing privatization of public schools and the resulting impact on America’s most vulnerable children.”

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have come together to organize a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the Trump administration has planned for our great country.