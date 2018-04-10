Saving Our Democracy: April 12-18, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, April 12

Housing as a Public Health Issue @ Zilber School of Public Health (1240 N. 10th St.), 5-7:30 p.m.

As Milwaukee commemorates the 50th anniversary of the open housing marches, Ex Fabula and the UW-Milwaukee Zilber School of Public Health are offering a special “On Public Health” presentation. The event will explore the relationship between housing and public health.

Friday, April 13

Charlie King Benefit Concert for WAVE @ Friends Meeting House (3224 N. Gordon Place), 7-9 p.m.

Award-winning folk musician Charlie King will perform at the Friends Meeting House to benefit the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort. There is a suggested minimum donation of $10, with a $100 sponsor option. RSVP at org2.salsalabs.com.

Saturday, April 14

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Using 2018 Elections to Build Progressive Power @ Milwaukee Teachers Education Association (5130 W. Vliet St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin is organizing a training session to “harness the historic energy around ‘The Resistance’ to create lasting Progressive power in Wisconsin.” You can RSVP at citizenactionwi.org.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 51st St. and Silver Spring Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Tax March II @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), noon-3 p.m.

Last year, protesters gathered in more than 180 cities to demand that Donald Trump release his tax returns. Protesters will gather again this year, but this time it is to push Congress to implement progressive taxation, a return to an estate tax that ensures the richest 0.1% isn’t passing along dynastic wealth, and a tax code that favors Main Street over Wall Street.

Laughing Liberally @ Comedy Sportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features Vickie Lynn, Bob Rok, Cynthia Marie, J Tyler Menz and sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Monday, April 16

The Time is Now: Youth Activism @ ATU Local 998 (734 N. 26th St.), 6-8 p.m.

Young activists involved with the March for Our Lives, as well as 1st congressional district candidate Randy Bryce and gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys, will speak about their activism.

Tuesday, April 17

Beer, Cheese and Economic Justice @ Black Husky Brewing (909 E. Locust St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The New Economy Credit Union (NECU) is working to open a basic services credit union to provide banking and credit services to the 53212 zip code. NECU’s goal is “to be a community focused financial institution that meets the needs of our underserved communities and provides an equitable alternative to the predatory payday lenders.”

Wednesday, April 18

Drinking Liberally @ Red Dot (6715 W. North Ave.), 6-9 p.m.

In this special edition of Drinking Liberally, candidate for Wisconsin Governor Mike McCabe will be in attendance to talk about his vision for the state and take questions from the public. The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP at governorbluejeans.com.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.