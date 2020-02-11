Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 13-19, 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of Milwaukee IWW

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Milwaukee County Community Black History Month Program @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

Celebrate Black History Month at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society with a theme that focuses on African Americans and voting. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will present awards to organizations and individuals, nominated by the community, who have done neighborhood work.

Saturday, Feb. 15

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8 p.m.

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. “Laughing Liberally,” a monthly progressive political comedy show is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Filipowicz’s work has been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, Ain’t It Cool News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, The Nation and The Times. Comedians on the Feb. 15 bill include Marcos Lara, Cynthia Marie, Cal Smith, Deon Green and sketch comedy troupes Broadminded and The Accountants of Homeland Security. In addition, this month’s guest is Mike Crute and Dominic Salvia from “The Devil’s Advocates Radio.”

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Capitol Drive and Teutonia Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Monday, Feb. 17

How to Have Better Conversations About Race @ 88Nine Radio Milwaukee (220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.), 5:30-8 p.m.

Explore how to have conversations about race with 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, FemFest and The Black Emily Dickinson. Prompted by The New York Times’ 1619 Project, Reggie Jackson will lead the conversation, along with Cree Myles, The Black Emily Dickinson, local experts and activists.

End Prison Slavery @ Milwaukee Public Library, Room 2A (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 5 p.m.

Join activities by the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee in developing ideas for ending brutal practices and conditions in Wisconsin prisons. There will be a formal meeting from 6:30-7:45 p.m., and free drinks and snacks will be provided.

Badger Talk—Milwaukee: ‘Black Male Suffrage in Wisconsin’ @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 6-7:15 p.m.

Speaker Christy Clark-Pujara will discuss the political marginalization of black Wisconsinites despite the state’s history of antislavery activism.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

Election Night Community Watch Party @ Garfield’s 502 (502 W. Garfield Ave.), 7 p.m.

After going to the polls, voting for a candidate and telling friends to vote, join the election night party at Garfield’s 502 with positive energy.

