Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 21-27, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers, and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Feb. 21

Disparity and Injustice in the Legal System @ Turkish American Society of Wisconsin (6011 S. 27th St., Greenfield), 6-7:30 p.m.

Colleen Foley, executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee will give her talk, titled Disparity and Injustice in the Legal System, as part of the TASWI Speaker Series. Homemade refreshments will be served. Admission is free with RSVP.

Democratic Socialists of America Milwaukee Chapter Happy Hour @ Lakefront Brewery (1872 N. Commerce St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of Democratic Socialists of America will host a happy hour at Lakefront Brewery for new members to get to know each other and for others to come and learn more about the organization.

Saturday, Feb. 23

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Locust Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Monday, Feb. 25

Black Migrations @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors will host this special celebration of Black History Month featuring a presentation of the achievements of black Milwaukee County Supervisors, music from Marcus Adams and displays for several black-owned businesses.

Tuesday, Feb. 26

Justice Matters @ 2729 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, 5-7:30 p.m.

Like-minded individuals who believe that justice is for all will gather at Tamar Kelber’s and Brian Feiges’ Shorewood home for an evening featuring a short talk by Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet with insights into her first several months on the job. General admission tickets cost $60 and can be purchased at wjiinc.networkforgood.com.

Locked Out: Solutions to the Black Homeownership Decline @ Wisconsin Black Historical Society (2620 W. Center St.), 5-7 p.m.

This panel discussion brings Milwaukee housing thought leaders from organizations such as Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, Inc. and Metropolitan Milwaukee Fair Housing Council together for dialogue about solutions to the decline of black homeownership. The panel will be moderated by ACTS Housing associate director Dorothy York.

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Meeting of the Whole @ Clinton Rose Senior Center (3045 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 9:30-11 a.m.

Every other month, the Milwaukee Community Justice Council, a committee of Milwaukee-area criminal justice agencies created by the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, hosts community meetings to gather information and receive feedback. The meetings are open to the public.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.