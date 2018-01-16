Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 18-24, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Jan. 18

Allied in the Fight: Jews, Blacks and the Struggle for Civil Rights Opening Preview @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 7 p.m.

This exhibit examines the “Black-Jewish collaboration within the Civil Rights Movement and the complicated nature of Jewish contributions” to the cause. Artifacts, archival materials and information from a national perspective will be on display. The actual exhibit runs from Jan. 19-Mar. 25.

Friday, Jan. 19

Unauguration Ball @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 7 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

To celebrate making it through one full year of the Trump presidency, Bounce Milwaukee is hosting a party and giving proceeds to benefit Moms Demand Action, Youth Empowered in the Struggle, the ACLU of Wisconsin’s Youth Social Justice Forum and the Wisconsin Public Education Network.

Saturday, Jan. 20

Empower MKE @ Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W. Vliet St.), 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

State Sen. LaTonya Johnson is hosting this citizen advocacy and community resource event to teach citizens “how to engage with your government to affect positive change in the community.”

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Women’s March Anniversary Day of Action @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

On the anniversary of the monumental Women’s March of 2017, there will be a rally outside of the Milwaukee County Courthouse, followed by a march to the Wisconsin Center. There, attendees will hear from speakers from several community organizations.

Laughing Liberally @ ComedySportz Theater (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally is a progressive comedy show held monthly at ComedySportz Theater. Matthew Filipowicz, whose work has been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC and other notable outlets, hosts. This month’s comedians include Deon Green, Brittany Tilander, Josh Fred, Chastity Washington, Jason Hillman and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Sunday, Jan. 21

Citizens United Unhappy Anniversary @ Milwaukee Public Library (3969 N. 74th St.), 2-4 p.m.

Mike McCabe, author, activist and candidate for Wisconsin governor, will speak about the effects of the Citizens United Supreme Court Decision, which “opened the flood gates of dark money that pollutes our political landscape,” on our democracy. Light refreshments will be provided.

Inmate 501 with Rep. Evan Goyke @ Turner Hall Palm Garden (1034 N. Fourth St.), 3-5 p.m.

Rep. Evan Goyke will give his “Inmate 501” PowerPoint presentation, which proposed to “close troubled juvenile institutions at Lincoln Hills, repurpose it as a badly needed adult treatment center and open five smaller, local institutions for the juveniles, already successfully done by other jurisdictions.” This idea was recently adopted by Gov. Scott Walker.

Tuesday, Jan. 23

Across the Divide: From #MeToo to What Now? @ Good City Brewing (2108 N. Farwell Ave.), 6:30-8 p.m.

This panel discussion hosted by WUWM 89.7 and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will explore “the next steps for improving gender equality and fighting sexual harassment in Wisconsin and beyond” with leading corporate, legal and community experts. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

